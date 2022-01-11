Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

