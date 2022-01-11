Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Down to $46.34

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.34, but opened at $44.07. Big Lots shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 2,409 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.