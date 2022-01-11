Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $672.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $672.00 and last traded at $672.00, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $679.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $737.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

