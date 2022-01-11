Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $328.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $386.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.59.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $235.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.42. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

