BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $136,797.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,721.26 or 1.00009898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00809435 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

