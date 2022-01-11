Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136.39 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $136.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $106.52 or 0.00256838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,473.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.82 or 0.00877242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003169 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,948,683 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.