BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.49 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and $265.13 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00171610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009735 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006473 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002290 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

