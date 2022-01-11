BitWhite (BTW) Hits Market Cap of $105,294.86

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $105,294.86 and approximately $121,975.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

