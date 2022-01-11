Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes Sells 5,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,963,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,930,278.30.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Trevor Haynes sold 2,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$10,396.00.

Shares of BDI opened at C$4.30 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$2.47 and a 12-month high of C$5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The stock has a market cap of C$248.65 million and a PE ratio of 34.40.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2510776 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

