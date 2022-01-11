BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of BlackBerry worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

