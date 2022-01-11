BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by 55.0% over the last three years.

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

