BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by 55.0% over the last three years.
NYSE BDJ opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
