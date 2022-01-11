BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $6,232,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $232.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

