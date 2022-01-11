BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.30% of AON worth $4,596,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AON by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of AON stock opened at $282.00 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.