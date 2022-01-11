BlackRock Inc. Has $3.77 Billion Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.44% of KLA worth $3,772,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $418.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.84 and a 200-day moving average of $361.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

