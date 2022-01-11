BlackRock Inc. Has $3.90 Billion Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $3,899,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $249.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

