BlackRock Inc. Has $3.97 Billion Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.01% of Moody’s worth $3,967,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.64.

Moody’s stock opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.04 and a 200-day moving average of $380.70. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

