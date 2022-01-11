BlackRock Inc. Has $5 Billion Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Newmont worth $5,004,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

