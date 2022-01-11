BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $3,566,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,027,000 after purchasing an additional 908,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

