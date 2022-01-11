BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,783,114 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.23% of Truist Financial worth $5,660,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,777,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 165,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.