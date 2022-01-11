BlackRock Inc. Sells 330,600 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,857,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $4,400,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

