BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

