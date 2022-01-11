BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
