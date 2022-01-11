BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
