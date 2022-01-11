BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter worth $214,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth $222,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at $313,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

