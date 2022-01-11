Blank Wallet Trading Down 26.6% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and $262,546.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.96 or 0.07524814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,858.12 or 0.99970180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006840 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

