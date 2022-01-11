Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 1.1%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 110,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 371,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

