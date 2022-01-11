Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

