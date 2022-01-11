Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,806. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.