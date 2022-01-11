Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.