Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $3,912,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

SGOL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,996. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32.

