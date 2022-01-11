Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUND stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 48,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.86%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

