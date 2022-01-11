Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,182 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.20%.

In other news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

