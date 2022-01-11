Blue Foundry Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Foundry Bancorp had issued 27,772,500 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $277,725,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Nesci bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 17,476 shares of company stock valued at $247,087 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

