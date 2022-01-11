Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 90.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2,820.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

