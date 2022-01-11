Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Blue Ridge Bankshares
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
