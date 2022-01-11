Blue Whale EXchange Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,732.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $574,156.16 and $30,732.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange (CRYPTO:BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

