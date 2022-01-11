Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.84. The company had a trading volume of 412,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,563. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

