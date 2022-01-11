Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Shares Up 4.7%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) shares shot up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.40 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 84,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 98,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.12).

BONH has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Jonathan Glasspool acquired 65,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($7,058.50).

About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

