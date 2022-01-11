Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Get Boralex alerts:

BRLXF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992. Boralex has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.