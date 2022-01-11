Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading Down 2.4%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.62. 565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRLXF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

