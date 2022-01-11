Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 455 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

