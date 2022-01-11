Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

