Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.