Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

