Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $191.35.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

