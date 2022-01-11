Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 252 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,421,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,347,000 after buying an additional 93,103 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

