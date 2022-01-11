Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 420 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

