Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,051 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,092,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.