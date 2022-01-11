Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

