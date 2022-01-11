Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.