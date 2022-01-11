Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

